Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RSPF

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (Symbol: RSPF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.26, changing hands as high as $77.25 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSPF's low point in its 52 week range is $64.9001 per share, with $81.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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