Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QLTA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: QLTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.60, changing hands as high as $47.69 per share. iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QLTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QLTA's low point in its 52 week range is $45.81 per share, with $49.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.67.

