Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PWZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: PWZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.87, changing hands as high as $23.91 per share. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.2333 per share, with $24.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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