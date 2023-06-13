Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - POOL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $336.08, changing hands as high as $338.39 per share. Pool Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POOL's low point in its 52 week range is $278.1004 per share, with $423.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $336.82. The POOL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

