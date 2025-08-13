Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PGX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.44, changing hands as high as $11.45 per share. Invesco Preferred shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.70 per share, with $12.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.