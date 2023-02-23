Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFFD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the PFFD ETF (Symbol: PFFD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.94, changing hands as high as $20.99 per share. PFFD shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFFD's low point in its 52 week range is $19 per share, with $23.758 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.98.

