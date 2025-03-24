Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBUS

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco MSCI USA ETF (Symbol: PBUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.50, changing hands as high as $57.51 per share. Invesco MSCI USA shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBUS's low point in its 52 week range is $49.45 per share, with $61.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.48.

