Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBF

In trading on Monday, shares of PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.25, changing hands as high as $14.14 per share. PBF Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.23 per share, with $18.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.