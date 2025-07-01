Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ONEY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.71, changing hands as high as $111.36 per share. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONEY's low point in its 52 week range is $94.39 per share, with $118.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.