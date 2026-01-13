Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OKTA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.71, changing hands as high as $97.23 per share. Okta Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $75.05 per share, with $127.567 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.43.

