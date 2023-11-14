Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OEC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Orion SA (Symbol: OEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.82, changing hands as high as $23.33 per share. Orion SA shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.82 per share, with $26.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.25.

