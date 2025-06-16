Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWSA

In trading on Monday, shares of News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.59, changing hands as high as $28.00 per share. News Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWSA's low point in its 52 week range is $23.38 per share, with $30.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.98. The NWSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.