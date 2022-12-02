Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NKE

In trading on Friday, shares of Nike (Symbol: NKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.19, changing hands as high as $112.71 per share. Nike shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NKE's low point in its 52 week range is $82.22 per share, with $173.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.10. The NKE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
