Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NJR

In trading on Monday, shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.59, changing hands as high as $39.79 per share. New Jersey Resources Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NJR's low point in its 52 week range is $32.48 per share, with $44.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.73.

