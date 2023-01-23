Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MXL

In trading on Monday, shares of MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.23, changing hands as high as $39.18 per share. MaxLinear Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXL's low point in its 52 week range is $29.27 per share, with $65.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.78.

