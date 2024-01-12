Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MWA

In trading on Friday, shares of Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.94, changing hands as high as $13.99 per share. Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MWA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.77 per share, with $16.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.