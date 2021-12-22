Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTLS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Materialise NV (Symbol: MTLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.48, changing hands as high as $25.94 per share. Materialise NV shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTLS's low point in its 52 week range is $18.50 per share, with $87.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.70.

