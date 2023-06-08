Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.34, changing hands as high as $45.39 per share. Altria Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MO's low point in its 52 week range is $40.35 per share, with $51.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.27. The MO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

