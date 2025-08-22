Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MFC

In trading on Friday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.76, changing hands as high as $30.82 per share. Manulife Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.92 per share, with $33.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.74.

