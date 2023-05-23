Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MDU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.94, changing hands as high as $30.09 per share. MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDU's low point in its 52 week range is $25.21 per share, with $32.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.