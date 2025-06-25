Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (Symbol: MD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.62, changing hands as high as $13.66 per share. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.62 per share, with $17.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.62.

