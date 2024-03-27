Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LSTR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $186.46, changing hands as high as $186.55 per share. Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $161.13 per share, with $208.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.