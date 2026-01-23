Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LIN

In trading on Friday, shares of Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $451.57, changing hands as high as $451.98 per share. Linde PLC shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIN's low point in its 52 week range is $387.78 per share, with $486.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $451.57. The LIN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.