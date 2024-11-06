Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LECO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $212.20, changing hands as high as $222.16 per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LECO's low point in its 52 week range is $169.51 per share, with $261.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $219.03.

