Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KOF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV (Symbol: KOF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.38, changing hands as high as $92.84 per share. Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.335 per share, with $104.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.43.

