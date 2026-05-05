Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KEMQ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (Symbol: KEMQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.96, changing hands as high as $25.01 per share. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEMQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEMQ's low point in its 52 week range is $19.194 per share, with $28.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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