Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JOE

In trading on Thursday, shares of St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.74, changing hands as high as $41.90 per share. St. Joe Co. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JOE's low point in its 52 week range is $31.11 per share, with $62.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.33.
Also see: MKSI YTD Return
CLNS Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of EWQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.