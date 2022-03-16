Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IYT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (Symbol: IYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $260.97, changing hands as high as $263.27 per share. iShares U.S. Transportation shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYT's low point in its 52 week range is $241.25 per share, with $282.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $263.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.