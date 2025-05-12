Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (Symbol: IWV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $326.89, changing hands as high as $331.54 per share. iShares Russell 3000 shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWV's low point in its 52 week range is $273.60 per share, with $350.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $330.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.