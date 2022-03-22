Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: IWB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $249.94, changing hands as high as $250.18 per share. iShares Russell 1000 shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWB's low point in its 52 week range is $216.77 per share, with $267.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.77.

