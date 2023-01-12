Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IUSB

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.34, changing hands as high as $46.42 per share. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.12 per share, with $52.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.40.

