Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Intermediate Muni ETF (Symbol: ITM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.48, changing hands as high as $45.49 per share. Intermediate Muni shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITM's low point in its 52 week range is $43.35 per share, with $46.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.