Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IBOC

In trading on Friday, shares of International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.64, changing hands as high as $46.26 per share. International Bancshares Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBOC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.095 per share, with $53.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.23.

