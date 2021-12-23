Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HYT

In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI (Symbol: HYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.14, changing hands as high as $12.19 per share. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYT's low point in its 52 week range is $11 per share, with $12.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.15.

