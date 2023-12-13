Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HIW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.04, changing hands as high as $22.43 per share. Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HIW's low point in its 52 week range is $17.055 per share, with $31.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.39.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Institutional Holders of ARRY
FWP shares outstanding history
Funds Holding NZH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.