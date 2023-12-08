Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GPK

In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.51, changing hands as high as $23.57 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPK's low point in its 52 week range is $20.07 per share, with $27.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.