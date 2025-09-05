Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GOF

In trading on Friday, shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (Symbol: GOF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.12, changing hands as high as $15.14 per share. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.26 per share, with $16.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.13.

