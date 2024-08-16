Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLOB

In trading on Friday, shares of Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $200.60, changing hands as high as $210.78 per share. Globant SA shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLOB's low point in its 52 week range is $151.68 per share, with $251.502 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.68.

