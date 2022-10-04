Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GBCI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.87, changing hands as high as $51.80 per share. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $44.43 per share, with $60.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.