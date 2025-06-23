Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTCB

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (Symbol: FTCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.94, changing hands as high as $20.96 per share. First Trust Core Investment Grade shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTCB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.76 per share, with $22.3325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.95.

