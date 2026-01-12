Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FSTA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (Symbol: FSTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.59, changing hands as high as $50.74 per share. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSTA's low point in its 52 week range is $47.45 per share, with $52.9597 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.73.

