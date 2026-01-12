Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FND

In trading on Monday, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.61, changing hands as high as $74.84 per share. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FND's low point in its 52 week range is $55.11 per share, with $108.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.26.

