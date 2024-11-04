Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIZZ

In trading on Monday, shares of National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.29, changing hands as high as $47.81 per share. National Beverage Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $42.85 per share, with $53.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.