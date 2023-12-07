Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIZZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.40, changing hands as high as $49.72 per share. National Beverage Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $42.09 per share, with $55.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.33.

