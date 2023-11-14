Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FEZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (Symbol: FEZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.19, changing hands as high as $44.53 per share. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FEZ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.99 per share, with $47.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.53.

