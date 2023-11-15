Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EVH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.05, changing hands as high as $30.39 per share. Evolent Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVH's low point in its 52 week range is $23.10 per share, with $36.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.31.

