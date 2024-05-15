Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.46, changing hands as high as $43.76 per share. EPR Properties shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.655 per share, with $49.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.33.

