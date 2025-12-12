Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPAC

In trading on Friday, shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.22, changing hands as high as $41.26 per share. Enerpac Tool Group Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPAC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.51 per share, with $49.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.24.

