Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EEM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.11, changing hands as high as $39.43 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.375 per share, with $42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.41.

