Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DVY

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.72, changing hands as high as $122.07 per share. iShares Select Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVY's low point in its 52 week range is $105.59 per share, with $133.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.89.

